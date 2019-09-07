County approves incentives for logistics center

The Wilson County Budget Committee approved a request from Genuine Parts Company for the Payment in Lieu of Taxes (PILOT) Program at the meeting on Thursday evening.
G.C. Hixson, executive director of Wilson County's Joint Economic and Community Development Board told the committee: "The project will require a minimum of 150 full-time employees. The economic impact analysis qualifies the project for a four-yearabatement."
GPC will be investing $31 million into Wilson as it expands operations by buying a 302,400-square-foot building in the Wilson Commerce Center on Interstate 840 and Couchville Pike. The company is opening a state-of-art e-commerce, logistics and customer service center, according to information given committee members.
The Wilson County PILOT program will give GPC a 100% break on property taxes and a 90% break on personal taxes for the first four years of
operation. The program will save GPC over $1.16 million. In lieu of these taxes, GPC will make a payment to the county, which will be determined at a later date.
The committee voted unanimously in favor of the proposal.
GPC has been operating since 1928 and has over 50,000 employees worldwide.
