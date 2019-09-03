The Tennessee General Assembly recently appropriated $50,000 for the Papers of Martin Van Buren Project at Cumberland University.
Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Bill McKee said he is grateful to the Tennessee General Assembly for this generous grant.
"Cumberland is blessed to have the Papers of Martin Van Buren Project, which is such an important part of history, taking place on our campus," said McKee. "A special thank you to Rep. Susan Lynn, Rep. Clark Boyd and Sen. Mark Pody for recognizing the importance of this project and their dedication to the funding of the Martin Van Buren Papers Project."
This is the first year that this grant has been awarded and the money will continue to staff the project.
"Thanks to this grant from the Tennessee General Assembly, the Martin Van Buren Papers Project can continue the great work that it's doing at CU," said Vice President for Advancement Scott Lawrence.
"This funding from the state legislature is crucial to meeting our staffing needs," Project Director Mark Cheathem said. "Thanks to the members of the General Assembly, we're now able to continue making this project available to the people of Tennessee."
The digital edition of the Van Buren papers will make accessible approximately 13,000 documents that belonged to the eighth president. Over 1,000 of these documents are now available at vanburenpapers.org.
The Papers of Martin Van Buren Project is sponsored by Cumberland University and the National Historical Publications and Records Commission and is produced in partnership with the Center for Digital Editing at the University of Virginia.
For more information about the Papers of Martin Van Buren project at Cumberland University, visit http://vanburenpapers.org.
