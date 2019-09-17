Cumberland University announced Monday the largest student enrollment in the school's 178-year history, with 2,550 students this fall.
That represents a 72 percent increase in total enrollment since 2014, according to a news release. In addition to the largest enrollment in school history, Cumberland also welcomed the largest freshman class, with 692 first-time full-time freshman.
"It speaks volumes about the attractiveness of our institution when we can continue to increase our enrollment numbers in a time where many colleges and universities are experiencing declining enrollment," said university President Paul C. Stumb in the release. "The consistent enrollment growth in recent years is a result of, and a testament to, the dedication of all Cumberland students, faculty and staff, as well as our many supporters in Middle Tennessee and beyond."
A significant reason for the school's enrollment growth is the state's Tennessee Promise program, which allows high school students from across the state to attend Cumberland and earn a two-year associate degree, tuition free.
A study published by the University of Tennessee's Postsecondary Education Research Center in February 2019, found that between 2015 and 2018, the Tennessee Promise at Cumberland provided access for 1,067 students. In addition, Tennessee Promise students at Cumberland are beating statewide averages in retention and completions, with a degree completion rate of 50.9 percent for the 2016 Tennessee Promise cohort, more than double the statewide average of 23.6 percent.
"In addition to helping Cumberland recruit more students, the Tennessee Promise is helping us to diversify our student body and provide significant college access to students who otherwise couldn't afford the full college experience at a historic, private university," Stumb said.
Cumberland's total enrollment number is composed of 2,279 undergraduate students, 271 graduate students and 544 students living on campus. Students at Cumberland represent 60 Tennessee counties, 32 states and 42 countries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.