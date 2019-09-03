An employee at the Trousdale Turner Correctional Center was taken by helicopter to Vanderbilt Medical Center after being assaulted by an inmate at the facility late Friday afternoon.
The name of the employee is not being released and information on his or her condition has not been released. The name of the inmate was also not immediately available.
The Hartsville/Trousdale Volunteer Fire Department and EMS responded to the scene to help set up a landing zone for AirEvac, which transported the employee.
The prison is run by CoreCivic, a private company. CoreCivic spokesman Brandon Bissell issued the following statement:
"At approximately 6 p.m. Friday, an employee was assaulted by an inmate at the Trousdale Turner Correctional Facility. The employee was transported to an outside hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The inmate suspected in the assault has been isolated from the population and turned over to TDOC custody.
"Our partners at the Tennessee Department of Correction were immediately notified and facility staff are cooperating fully with the investigation. The facility remains on lockdown status while the TDOC Office of Investigations and Compliance (OIC) investigates this incident."
As of Monday, TDOC still has not responded to questions about the incident.
The prison is a medium security facility with a capacity of about 2,500 male inmates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.