Fire destroys garage

Wilson County Emergency Management Agency firefighters battle a blaze Friday evening on Shelley Drive in Gladeville. The fire in a detached garage was first reported as a lawnmower on fire. The fire spread to a vehicle outside the garage, but firefighters were able to save the adjacent house. There were no injuries reported.
Mark Bellew • All Hands Fire Photos
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.