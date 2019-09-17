The first Celebrate Mt. Juliet Day came and went Saturday without a hitch, auguring well for next year with a robust turnout and bustling activity.
Organized by multiple departments, including Parks and Recreation as well as the Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee, Celebrate Mt. Juliet Day brought what newly appointed Commissioner Jennifer Milele estimated to be around a couple hundred people to Charlie Daniels Park over the course of the late morning and early afternoon.
Milele set up her own booth for her constituents to enter into a drawing to win a small prize after she'd served as one of the judges for an auto show that featured several classic cars, many of which were for sale on the lawn of the park.
Turnout was as good as organizers could hope to see in light of several other competing events occurring at the same time. Chiefly, Sherry's Run, a annual fundraiser in Lebanon that, fell on the same Saturday.
Celebrate Mt. Juliet Day activities began early in the morning with Walk, Run and Roll, an annual event that had been suffering a decline in participation in recent years. This year, BPAC merged it with Celebrate Mt. Juliet Day, starting at about 8 a.m. with cyclists, walkers and joggers. It was important to BPAC that Walk, Run and Roll not be seen as competing with Sherry's Run, and it fielded several participants, among whom were Commissioner Art Giles and City Manager Kenny Martin, despite also coinciding with Bike Ride Across Tennessee.
A large draw for turnout was the live concert that stretched from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on a stage set up in a field on the western side of the park. Commissioner Ray Justice and his band, Cedar Creek, led the concert with several notable classics like "Sweet Home Alabama" and "Rocky Top" before the stage featured Grammy Award-winning, '90s sensation, Little Texas.
Festivities yielded most of their crowds to the seats in front of the stage once Little Texas began their performance. They played several of their best known hit singles, including "My Love" and "Some Guys Have All the Love," which placed No. 1 and No. 8 respectively on the Billboard Country charts.
The concert also provided background music for other events like an all-too-popular dunking booth set up near the tennis courts. Citizens threw balls at a target to drop the likes of Vice Mayor James Maness, City Recorder Sheila Luckett, Deputy Police Chief Michael Mullins and Fire Chief Jamie Luffman.
They took donations at the booth, raising money to offset funeral expenses for Anthony Hodges, a young, Public Works employee who lost a child shortly after birth. Hodges and his wife didn't attend the festivities, but other city employees saw fit to gather donations and offer their private prayers for the grieving family.
The Republican Women of Mt. Juliet were also set up at a pagoda south of the stage to attract recruits from among new citizens who may have recently moved to
see success/page a5
the city after having been members of other Republican Women chapters elsewhere. They lay books on a table showing various events throughout the local chapter's history and awards, and they sold White House memorabilia as well, such as $25 model helicopter figurines to raise money for the organization.
Chapter First Vice President Gwynne Queener is in charge of membership, and she said, "It's important to get our name out because so many people -- this is the great America -- because so many people moving into Mt. Juliet don't know."
She added that many members tend to be retirees who like having something meaningful to do.
Mt. Juliet Republican Women meet once a month at Courtney's Restaurant and are planning to elect a new president in the month to come. The organization supports Republican candidates in local, state and general elections like current and previous House of Representatives incumbents Clark Boyd and Mark Pody for District 46, which includes Wilson County. They're also committed to galvanizing support for President Donald Trump in 2020.
