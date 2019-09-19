Saturday will see Lebanon's historic downtown square and surrounding area turned into an exploration of new possibilities.
Parklet Day is the city's version of International Park(ing) Day, which seeks to reimagine urban blocks into places of art, social interaction and nature.
"We want to do some demonstration projects," said Paul Corder of the event, which will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. "That involves taking a parking space and turning it into something else."
Corder said that none of the actual parking space around the square will be used. Instead, parklets will be created in the spaces along East Main Street one block east of the square. And one block of Gay Street on the west side will allocated to vendors. Merchants on the square itself will be participating, he said.
This is how the event is described on the city's website: " ... Community members, Historic Lebanon, and City of Lebanon Planning Staff will be using artistic inspirations to create parklets to educate each other, to contribute our ideas, and to express our needs for the City. These parklets will be a part of the overall Guiding Principles that the City is creating for the Comprehensive Plan and the betterment of the community. In addition to the Parklets, there will be a block party with food trucks, music, and vendors."
"Part of Parklet Day is reimagining public spaces and making it not so car-centric," said Kim Parks, executive director of Historic Lebanon. "We want to expand the four gateways to the square so businesses can expand."
Toward that end, Parks and Corder are using the day to explore the walkability of downtown. Parks said she was struck a couple of years ago when she found out Cumberland University students don't walk to the square, even though campus is only two or three blocks away.
To explore obstacles to walkability, groups of Cumberland University students will leave from seven different locations in the city, such as the train station, the CU football stadium and the Cash Saver grocery store, with the instructions to walk to downtown. Their paths will be followed on Google Maps and, utilizing a grant from the Tennessee Arts Commission, a storyteller will be texting them questions about what they see and how they feel during their walks.
Corder and Parks will be able to see the routes that are used, as well as get feedback in multiple forms.
"The artist is going to come up with a non-technical way of describing what she hears," Corder said, adding that it may be in the form of a poem or a story.
That information will be used as the city's comprehensive plan is developed.
