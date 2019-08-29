Gallery opens on the square

Cooper & Leigh, LLC hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony last month conducted by the Lebanon Wilson County Chamber of Commerce. Ribbon cutting ceremonies are sponsored by Anytime Fitness, Lebanon. Owner Wade Ard was joined by friends, family, chamber President Melanie Minter, Lebanon Mayor Bernie Ash, and chamber ambassadors and staff. Located at 104 S College St., Cooper & Leigh, LLC is “Lebanon's premier art gallery on the square offering hand-crafted works from local and national artists.”

Submitted photo