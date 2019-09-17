Joseph's Storehouse Food Ministry co-founder Peggy Evans has announced this month's free giveaway of food, beverages and paper goods will be on the morning of Sept. 26 (for those who are disabled) and the morning of Sept. 28 (for the general public).
The times for both days are from 8:30-11:30 a.m. First-time applicants must be able to show proof of residency (with a utility bill, rent receipt or lease); a photo ID (driver's license or picture ID); and proof of government assistance (SNAP, SSI, AFDC, LIHEAP, or Public Housing) or household income to qualify.
Those who would like to volunteer to help should arrive between 8-8:30 a.m. to allow for assignments. Groups of six or more must make arrangements online or call Nancy Terwilliger at the ministry's office 615-453-5777 at least one week in advance in order to participate.
Joseph's Storehouse is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Financial donations to the ministry are tax-deductible and can be mailed to 1960 S.E. Tater Peeler Rd., Lebanon, TN 37090 or made online at LoaeJosephsStorehouse.org. Donations of canned goods, dried beans, pasta and other non-perishables are also welcome and can be brought to the ministry office, Monday through Thursday, 9-11 a.m. at the address above.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.