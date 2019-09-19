Learning center student works while earning diploma

Editor's note: The Wilson County Adult Learning Center regularly spotlights successful students.
Have you ever met someone who you knew was going to be OK? If that person were presented with a negative situation, it would be turned into a positive. Because of the right attitude, one-half his battle was already won.
Jaymora Scott, or Jay as we know him at the Adult Learning Center, is that person. Always with a smile on his face, a caring attitude, and a couple dozen donuts is how he will be remembered at the ALC. Jay entered the program with a very busy schedule. He is the manager at Donut Time in Lebanon, which his family owns. He would open the business early, help prepare all those mouthwatering donuts, and then arrive at school to continue his journey to complete his high school equivalency diploma.
Jay quit school at the age of 18. He was working full- time, attending high school in Louisiana, and taking care of himself and his two young sons. He kept the pace up for seven months, but eventually, school went unfinished. As time went on, Jay and his family moved to Tennessee. He knew that getting his diploma was something he had to do. He contacted the Wilson County Adult Learning Center and started working toward his high school equivalency diploma. It took Jay about a year to accomplish his goal, but he admits that he was not studying to his full potential. He states, “The supportive teachers and family are what kept my head above water.” He gives his genuine thanks and love to the staff at the Adult Learning Center.
Jay states that it is never too late to finish your education. His advice is to be responsible and consistent. He believes he has many more opportunities now. He plans to visit Volunteer State Community College soon, inquire about the Criminal Justice program, and take full advantage of the educational programs currently offered in Tennessee. Jay is excited to see where his diploma takes him.
The Wilson County Adult Learning Center is located at 415 Harding Drive in Lebanon. Please call 615-443-8731 today if we can help you earn your diploma.
