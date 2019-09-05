Lebanon might revise noise ordinance

The Lebanon City Council might look at re-working the city's noise ordinance following several complaints about construction and "jake braking."
During Tuesday's meeting, Ward 5 Councilman Tick Bryan discussed an email complaint he received about compression release engine braking, or jake braking, typically by 18-wheelers.
"They're real bad about doing it all along that stretch (Hartmann Drive) and there's no real reason to do it other than to show off or make a lot of racket late at night," Bryan said. "If we could get together with an ordinance of some kind and put together some signage ... we need to address that because it's really disturbing a lot of people up and down that corridor."
Ward 6 Councilwoman Jeni Lind Brinkman has received similar complaints.
"I don't know if the noise ordinance is all-inclusive. I've had some complaints about the construction being too early and too late," Brinkman said. "So if we're going to be looking at an ordinance maybe we need to be looking at it holistically and backtrack a little bit."
Koy Lafferty, captain of investigative services for the Lebanon Police Department agreed that the noise ordinance needed work.
"I think our ordinance could use sharpening to give us a little bit more teeth on that. It's kind of vague on the hours as far as making it clear when they can be doing that," Lafferty said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.