Lebanon works on stricter noise ordinance

Lebanon City Council members continue to discuss changes to city's noise ordinance in response to complaints about the ordinance's ineffectiveness.
"Our noise ordinance as it stands right now can only be enforced by measuring the decibels," Mike Justice, chief of Lebanon police, told council members during Thursday's work session. "Basically, the new ordinance will say any noise you cause that creates a disturbance, from dusk until dawn."
During the Sept. 3 City Council meeting, members discussed addressing the noise ordinance in relation to "Jake braking" and mentioned possibly revisiting the ordinance to make it more specific.
"We can't say 'no engine braking' because it'll get overturned -- it's a safety feature -- but we can enforce muffled engine braking," Justice said.
The noise ordinance already requires that people get a permit from the city if they will be launching fireworks.
"We talk about fireworks and having a permit ... do we want to add that in for events that may not include fireworks, as well," asked Jeni Lind Brinkman, Ward 6 councilwoman.
Justice said that was something they were already planning to include.
"If there's an event between dusk and dawn, it will have to have an event permit that's applied for at least 10 days before the event," Justice said.
The council also decided that the person applying for event permits should take ownership of the event by alerting ahead of time neighbors who may be affected by the noise.
Other topics of discussion at the work session included: animal patrol ordinances, possible changes to the layout of the codes department, and payment in lieu of sidewalks from a contractor.
