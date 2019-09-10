Man faces charges after morning pursuit

Around 9 a.m. Monday morning, a female resident of 2100 block of Old Shannon Road called the Wilson County Sheriff's Office to report a suspicious person and vehicle on her property.
In her call, she described a dark-colored SUV parked behind her home and a man on her back porch, attempting to gain entry.
"The owner of the house immediately contacted 911 when she observed a suspicious person at her residence," Sheriff Robert Bryan said. "She was very observant and gave us pertinent information."
Deputy Travis Donnell spotted a person matching the description, who was later identified as Roger Dewane Watts of Murfreesboro.
According to WCSO Lt. Scott Moore, Watts fled the scene in a black Acura, crossing through a field and hitting a detective's car. Watts made his way onto Franklin Road towards TN 109.
Sgt. Kyle Wright deployed a
spike system which is meant to puncture and deflate tires. The spike system hit Watts' passenger-side tires, causing him to lose control of the car around the 5100 block of Franklin Road.
According to witnesses at the scene, Watts was involved in an altercation with the deputies which ended with him being tased and taken into custody. He was booked into the Wilson County Jail.
"He will face charges of two counts of aggravated assault on a police officer, resisting arrest, reckless endangerment, and evading arrest," Moore said.
Watts could face more charges, following the outcome of the investigation.
An initial court appearance is set for Jan 23, 2020.
"Deputy Donnell relied on his training and the deputies who backed him up did an exceptional job by taking the convicted felon into custody," Bryan said.
