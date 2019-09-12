Organizers say over 130 teams and over 2,000 people have registered for this year's 16th annual Sherry's Run 5K Run/Walk, which is Saturday.
Registration is available online at www.sherrysrun.org, at the Sherry's Run office at 110 Babb Drive, and at the event site at 623 West Main St. today and Friday from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. and race day from 6:30-8 a.m. Event T-shirts and timing chips for chip timed runners will be available for pickup at the event site the same days and times.
The Sherry's Run 5K is one of Wilson County's largest community events, and community support enables the Sherry's Run organization to assist hundreds of cancer patients and their families each year, organizers said in a news release.
The 5K event begins at 8 a.m.
but participants will begin arriving at the event site in Lebanon much earlier. Several roads will be closed during the event.
The race begins at 623 W. Main and heads east on West Main Street and then travels north on North Greenwood Street to the U.S. 70 North By-Pass. The course heads west on the By-Pass to Castle Heights Avenue North and then travels south to Hill Street. At Hill Street walkers can choose to continue on Castle Heights Avenue North to return to the Sherry's Run event site or they can continue on the race course onto Hill Street. For runners, at Hill Street, they will turn left, travel east to North Greenwood Street, then south to West Main Street where they will travel west returning to the finish line at the Sherry's Run event site.
Most road closures and detours along the route will be in effect between 6-11 a.m. At 6:30 a.m. police and event personnel will implement a soft road closure along the entire race course. Streets will reopen on a rolling basis as soon as the last participant has passed. A road closure grid and complete course map can be seen at www.sherrysrun.org.
This year's Sherry's Run 5K event is in memory of Geoff Sadler and is in honor of Todd and Diane Smith.
In addition to the 5K run/walk, there are a variety of other activities for attendees. There is a silent auction tent open from 7 a.m. until 9:15 a.m. The Blues Brokers will be providing live music. A variety of sponsors will have tents with educational information and give away items.
The event is the largest fundraiser of the year for the Sherry's Run organization. It is an uplifting celebration of hope, organizers say, as the community comes together in a celebration of life, hope and spirit of support for those in our community who are battling cancer.
It is truly a communitywide effort as local businesses, churches, civic organizations, schools and families sponsor, volunteer, support and participate in the event.
The funds raised through the Sherry's Run 5K Run/Walk allow the Sherry's Run organization to assist cancer patients facing a financial hardship due to their diagnosis and treatment. Patients are assisted with a variety of needs including: utility bills, housing payments, prescription assistance, medical bills, gas and groceries.
To learn more about the Sherry's Run organization, please call 615-925-2592. To refer someone for assistance, please call 615-925-9932 or visit www.sherrysrun.org. To make a donation to Sherry's Run, visit www.sherrysrun.org or mail donations to Sherry's Run, P.O. Box 8, Lebanon, TN 37088-0008.
