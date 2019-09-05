MTSU radio show profiles Lebanon student/entrepreneur

A fresh approach to an old way of paying the bills in college will be the topic on the next "MTSU On the Record" radio program.
Host Gina Logue's interview with Nathan Fink, a music business major from Lebanon will air 6-6:30 a.m. Sunday on WMOT-FM Roots Radio 89.5 and www.wmot.org, according to a news release from the university.
Fink, a 21-year-old transfer student originally from Horicon, Wisconsin, has a mobile smoothie franchise called Maui Wowi that he takes to youth events. On the side, he also mows lawns, making business contacts through apps such as GreenPal and Plowz & Mowz.
While working to pay for tuition and books at Middle Tennessee State University in Murfreesboro means he has less time and energy to devote to recreation, Fink said he is determined not to rely on his parents for financial support.
"The very first thing I ever did was to sell dandelions on the front lawn of my house," Fink said. "I was, I think, 4 years old. It was one for 1 cent or six for 5 cents because I understand a deal. I made, like, 75 cents that day, and I got my picture in the paper."
Fink was interviewed for a July 24 story about college students who avoid taking out loans by running franchises and online markets at www.marketwatch.com.
