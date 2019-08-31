New barbershop opens

Drake’s Barber Shop hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday, conducted by the Lebanon Wilson County Chamber of Commerce. Ribbon cutting ceremonies are sponsored by Anytime Fitness, Lebanon. Owner, Jason Rigney was joined by friends, family, chamber President Melanie Minter, and chamber Aambassadors and staff. Located at 921 Murfreesboro Road, Drake’s Barber Shop is a traditional barber shop located inside the Pilot Travel Station that offers quality haircuts at a fair price.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.