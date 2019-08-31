New barbershop opens

Drake’s Barber Shop hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday, conducted by the Lebanon Wilson County Chamber of Commerce. Ribbon cutting ceremonies are sponsored by Anytime Fitness, Lebanon. Owner, Jason Rigney was joined by friends, family, chamber President Melanie Minter, and chamber Aambassadors and staff. Located at 921 Murfreesboro Road, Drake’s Barber Shop is a traditional barber shop located inside the Pilot Travel Station that offers quality haircuts at a fair price.