New salon opens

Anita & Co Salon and Spa hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony last month conducted by the Lebanon Wilson County Chamber of Commerce. Ribbon cutting ceremonies are sponsored by Anytime Fitness, Lebanon. Owner Anita Sullivan was joined by staff, friends, family, chamber President Melanie Minter and chamber ambassadors and staff. Now located at 785 Coles Ferry Pike, Anita & Co. offers “The total salon and spa experience.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.