Noon Rotary donation

Lebanon Noon Rotary Club President John Pope, left, announces Tuesday the donation of $1,779 the club raised to Sherry's Run. Holding the symbolic check are, from left, club member Scotty Ricketts, who is on the Sherry's Run board, club Secretary Glenda Hackett, and Sherry's Run Executive Director Pat Lawson.
