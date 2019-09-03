One person is dead after a shooting Monday morning at a house northwest of Lebanon.
Wilson County Sheriff's Office spokesman Lt. Scott Moore said in a text message that a call came it at 9:14 a.m. about a possible shooting in the 200 block of Oriole Drive. He confirmed that one person was dead.
"It appears to be domestic related involving one fatality," Moore said in the text, adding that no names were being released as of noon Monday.
The shooting happened at 218 Oriole Dr., a house according to Wilson County property records owned by Lawrence E. McCluskey Jr.
By 9:30 a.m. at least seven emergency vehicles had responded to the scene.
One neighbor, who has lived there about 10 years, said, "Everybody knows about these guys. They're always fighting. We were actually talking about putting up a For Sale sign to stop living near them because they are very violent." The neighbor asked that his name not be used.
Another neighbor, who also asked that she not be identified, confirmed that the shooter and victim fought often.
