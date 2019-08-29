Partlow adds new service

Partlow Cremation Center hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony last month conducted by the Lebanon Wilson County Chamber of Commerce. Ribbon cutting ceremonies are sponsored by Anytime Fitness, Lebanon. Jason, Linda, and the Partlow family was joined by friends, chamber President Melanie Minter, Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto, chamber board members, ambassadors and staff. Located at 602 South Cumberland St., the Partlow family has been serving the community for 40 years. They are excited about their new addition of the Cremation Center as it will allow to provide more services to those in Wilson County.

Submitted photo