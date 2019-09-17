Pedestrian bridge still under construction

The pedestrian bridge and trail area located on W High Street, over Sinking Creek is still under construction.
According to Jeff Baines, the Commissioner of Public Works for the City of Lebanon Engineering Department, the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) is overseeing this project.
“At first it was supposed to be a small repair job, so it was going to be done around mid-August,” Baines said. “They’re telling us now it was a lot more major than they first expected, so now they’re telling us mid-December.”
Baines says the city is aware the construction could affect recreation but that the safety of the residents of Lebanon is more pertinent.
“It might be impacting recreation right now but the public safety issue sort of trumps our walking trails,” Baines said. “People can still walk on the bridge, that isn’t an issue. It’s the deck underneath the bridge, where the sidewalk is closed that is a danger.”
Kathryn Schulte, the community relations officer for region 3 of the Tennessee Department of Transportation says the construction is expected to finish around Dec. 21.
"The scope of the original project included the repair of the existing concrete beams by composite fiber encasement," Schulte said. "Once work began on the structure, it was observed that some of the beams were in poor condition. TDOT determined that some of the beams needed to be replaced, rather than repaired."
Dusty Jones, the assistant director of the city of Lebanon Recreation Department said he didn’t feel the construction was affecting recreation too much.
“Just trying to get through there is kind of tight if you’re in a vehicle. As far as recreation it’s not really affecting much because people can still walk on it, just not on the trail under it,” Jones said.
