Pet emergency prompts landing

This was the scene this morning at Goodwill Industries of Middle Tennessee, Inc. parking lot. Officers eventually located the pilot, who landed to take his dog to a nearby vet due to it having a sudden medical emergency while in flight. Following procedure, the Federal Aviation Administration was notified. We are glad the pup was released from the vet, and the pilot was able to fly away. (📷: M. Bellew)
