Fire crews responded to a call to a house fire at 2:58 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.
The fire department responded to the scene at 5165 Benders Ferry Road. Upon arrival, fire crews found a double-wide manufactured home with smoke and fire coming from the front of the house.
“Upon entry, fire crews found a small fire on the floor area next to the front window,” Joey Cooper, the director chief of Wilson Emergency Management Agency said.
The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office was also called to the scene, due to the suspicious nature of the fire.
According to the fire crew on the scene, the apparent cause of the fire was a piece of furniture, which was set on fire and thrown through one of the front windows.
The property is a rental, which has been vacant since February. The property owner is a female that lives in Gladeville and was unreachable at the time of the fire.
Nobody was injured and the property remains mostly undamaged.
The investigation is ongoing and more information will be forthcoming.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.