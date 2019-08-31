West Elementary School celebrated hitting its fundraising goal in a unique way -- by sending their principal to camp on the roof of the school building.
At the beginning of each school year, West has a booster run called the Bulldog Dash. The incentive for the students hitting the schoolwide goal is that Principal Chris Plummer will camp on the roof of the school overnight.
"West Elementary has participated in the Boosterthon Bulldog Dash for the last three years and it has become a huge part of our school community," Plummer said.
This year, the goal was $30,000 for an outdoor classroom and additional Chromebook computers to support student learning. The students have already raised $36,000 and money is still coming in.
Plummer is a man of his word and camped out on the roof of the school on Thursday night, following the school dance.
"The West Bulldogs accepted the challenge and surpassed their goal," Plummer said.
The dance began right after school and included games and activities for the students and parents in attendance. Towards the end of the dance, Plummer made an announcement that he would be headed up to his campsite on the roof and waving goodbye to students as they left the school.
On the roof, he had a tent, a cooler of snacks and drinks, a few magazines and his laptop to entertain himself, and a folding chair set up for the evening.
"The kids were thrilled that they were able to send me to the roof to camp out for the evening," Plummer said. "I'm exceptionally proud of our students and families for supporting our school and having fun while doing it."
