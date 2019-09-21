Wilson County residents will have the opportunity next week to get rid of their household hazardous waste -- cleaning fluids, pesticides, batteries and more -- for free.
"The state hosts this once a year for each county to get rid of unwanted chemicals," said Heather Christian of Wilson County Solid Waste said. "It's important to keep these things out of the landfills and keep the environment clean for future generations."
The list of waste that will be accepted is long and includes drain openers, oven cleaners, pool chemicals, nail polish remover, paint thinner, spray cans, herbicides, prescription drugs and flourescent light bulbs.
What is not included is that leftover latex.
"Paint won't be accepted, but we can take paint anytime over at the landfill," Christian said.
Other items not accepted include ammunition, explosives, alkaline batteries, electronics and any empty containers that should be disposed of in normal trash.
The drop-off location is the James E. Ward Agricultural Center, 945 E. Baddour Parkway, in Lebanon. Waste will be accepted from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. and the local contact is Cindy Lynch at 615-444-8360.
The program is sponsored by the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation.
"We encourage all Tennesseans with eligible materials to participate in this no-cost program," said TDEC Commissioner
David Salyers. "This is a way to dispose of common hazardous materials in an environmentally responsible way."
Since the program's inception in 1993, 350,000 Tennessee households have properly disposed of more than 22 million pounds of material.
Household hazardous waste materials are considered flammable, toxic, reactive and/or corrosive and should not be placed with the regular garbage.
While household waste may be disposed of for free, there is a cost for disposal of Conditionally Exempt Small Quantity Generator Waste (i.e. wastes from non-household sources such as businesses, schools, farms, churches, etc.) An appointment is also necessary. Call 615-643-3170 to request a price quote and schedule an appointment.
When transporting materials to the site, place containers in sturdy boxes lined with newspaper to prevent spills and cross-contamination in the trunk of a car or back of a truck. Be sure to keep materials away from children and pets.
