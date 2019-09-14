The Wilson County Commission is scheduled to vote Monday on rezoning a 150-acre parcel that would allow the development of an "active adult" community of hundreds of housing units.
Some residents of the area, Maple Hill Road northeast of Lebanon, are opposed to the rezoning, including Philip Donnell, who lives of the other half of the farm that would house the development.
"The pace we're growing and what we're allowing to happen is sickening," said Donnell. "We used to be able to see the Milky Way at night here."
Donnell's concerns include the impact of Maple Hill Road such development would have. He said he's been told by the Tennessee Department of Transportation that the road is classified as a country lane, not a thoroughfare, and when school is in session the road is at "critical mass." In addition, the consequences of development are visible on his farm, on which hay and cattle are raised, every time it rains.
"We can't handle the storm
water, we can't handle the runoff," he said. "I have to go clean up all the trash along the creek."
An unsigned flier has circulated in the neighborhood urging action against the proposal.
"Maple Hill Road is in crisis, we need to act and act now to preserve our homes and land," the flier reads in part. "This will turn Maple Hill Road into an asphalt jungle. ... We do not need out of state developers taking over Lebanon."
The property is owned by Donnell's uncle and his wife, who live in Kentucky, he said. They are working with a Florida company called MidTnDev LLC, whose managing partner is Franklin Wolfe.
Wolfe said they originally wanted the city of Lebanon to annex the property. The city rejected the annexation earlier this year because it wasn't feasible to add the development into the city's sewer system, city Planning Director Paul Corder said, even though MidTnDev said it was willing to build the sewer infrastructure.
"They offered to pay for that," Corder said. "But even if they put it in, the city has to maintain it."
He said the city has become more discriminating when it comes to annexation and the costs associated with it.
"We don't have to annex just because we're asked," Corder said. "This kind of development would have to bring the kind of tax base to justify annexation. When someone wants to be annexed it has to benefit the city."
He said the lack of sewer service will be a problem for the kind of development MidTnDev is talking about, as alternative waste treatment options won't allow that kind of density.
Wolfe said he was not concerned about that.
"We don't intend to use the full R-2," he said, referring to the density of development that zoning allows. "We can put 180-190 units on it."
Donnell's concerns are not allayed by the sewer problem.
"The developer will sue the municipality to get connection to the sewer system," he said.
Wolfe said legal action is not an option.
"I have been in this business for 40 years," he said. "We have never sued, never been in a lawsuit. That is not a smart way to build a reputation."
The Wilson County Commission meets 7 p.m. Monday at the Wilson County Courthouse, 228 E. Main St. in Lebanon.
