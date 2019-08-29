Residents oppose townhouse developments

As the population in Wilson County continues to grow, the Lebanon Planning Commission has been giving the OK to developers wanting to build townhomes in areas where there is unoccupied land.
"You're trying to cram as many townhomes on this narrow piece of property as possible," said Derek Dodson, one of many residents at Tuesday's commission meeting.
Wilson County residents are expressing concern with the continued growth and development of Lebanon and the surrounding areas, especially when it comes to building townhouses rather than single-family homes. Out of 18 items on the agenda, five of them were for new units of townhouses in various parts of Lebanon. The commission approved the requests for all five sites. The sites 1410 Bluebird Road, 935 Bluebird Road, 523 Melrose Place, an unaddressed property on West Main Street, and an unaddressed property on Highland Court. Final approval is up to the Lebanon City Council.
"As much as I agree with Mr. Dodson, I don't see any legal reason to deny this request, so I motion to approve," said Commissioner Chad Williams, a local dentist.
Another item on the agenda was a request by Ronald Deiters to rezone a part of Alhambra Drive from medium density residential to low density residential.
"I'm all for progress. I understand progress," said Wilson Welshans, a Lebanon resident. "I just want to recommend that we leave the treelines alone in more rural neighborhoods."
"Wilson County is the fastest-growing county in Tennessee. We're feeling the pressures of
that, it's definitely a challenge and keeps us busy," said Paul Corder, the planning director of the city of Lebanon. "No matter how big we grow we can always maintain a small-town feel. I still think Lebanon is a small town at heart. There is growth happening. Some of that we can't control. We just have to work with it and try to maintain our town's character."
