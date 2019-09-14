Rotary donates to Wilson Books from Birth

Tina Hutsenspiller, left, of the Mt. Juliet Noon Rotary Club presents a $500 check on Monday to Peggy Simpson, coordinator of Wilson Books from Birth. The club has made an annual donation to Wilson Books from Birth since the Dolly Parton Imagination Library was replicated in Wilson County in 2005. For information regarding the program, go to wilsonbooksfrombirth.com, call 615-444-5586 or email wilsontnbooksfrombirth@gmail.com.