The Wilson County School Board met for a regular session on Monday night and both elected and appointed positions for the 2019-2020 school year. They also made small amendments to two district policies.
The first policy amendment made was to policy 4.2031, regarding early graduation from high school. Donna Wright, the superintendent recommended that the update includes a requirement of a passing score on a state civics exam, which is required by the Tennessee Department of Education, in order to graduate early.
She also recommended including that students may graduate from high school early, for reasons other than a hardship, if they prove to meet the necessary graduation requirements already in place.
The second policy amendment was to 6.304, regarding student discrimination, harassment, intimidation, and bullying to make the way that it is reported to the board a little easier.
Wayne McNeese, a school board member, wanted to know how WCS is handing reports of bullying that take place outside of school hours, specifically on social media, which was unrelated to the policy change being voted on.
“I know there’s been a situation or two lately regarding bullying,” McNeese. “But the fact that we cannot do anything if it’s done after school. It may start at school but if they’re doing it off of school grounds or on social networks there’s nothing we can do.”
Cases regarding bullying over social media have become a grey area in many states, as there isn’t much legal precedent to go off of.
“If it takes place during the school day, or if it looks like it’s having a substantial impact on the school environment, the school system can get involved, investigate and then discipline,” Wright said.
Wright also mentioned that courts are looking into how they can hold parents responsible for their children's actions, rather than school districts.
Both policy changes were approved by the board.
Larry Tomlinson, the current board chairperson was re-elected. Linda Armistead, the current vice-chairperson was also re-elected.
There were also appointed positions available during the election. Kimberly McGee and Chad Karl were appointed for sick leave bank committee members, while Sarah Kolby and Melissa Lynn were appointed sick leave bank committee members from the Wilson County Education Association.
Bill Robinson was elected to the Tennessee Legislative Network and Linda Armistead was elected to the Federal Relations Network.
Wayne McNeese, Chad Karl, and Mike Gwaltney were appointed to serve as the Ethics Committee.
