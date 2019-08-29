The sixth-grade students in Lacey Castleberry's science class at Carroll-Oakland School explored energy in an out-of-this-world way this week by playing with rockets.
"They've been learning about potential and kinetic energy, but this week I wanted them to see how that energy could be manipulated if they changed certain variables," Castleberry said.
The students used rockets made out of two film canisters, taped together in the middle and filled one side with as much weight as they wanted, and the other side with water and a tablet of Alka-Seltzer. Both sides were closed with a lid and the side
filled with water was placed facedown on the table.
The groups that found the right ratio of water to weight had huge launches, some going over 3 feet off the table. Other students had a harder time finding the proper ratio, so some rockets only went a few inches, if they launched at all.
"It was the best thing ever to shoot off rockets," said student Lindsay Denton.
When students couldn't get their rockets to launch, Castleberry was quick to make them think critically.
"Why did that happen?" Castleberry said. "Do you think you had too much weight or too much water?"
By the end of the class period, all eight groups had successfully launched a rocket.
"Rockets are the best," Ashton Watkins said. "I learned so much about energy."
