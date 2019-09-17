The 16th annual Sherry's Run on Saturday drew over 3,500 participants and raised more than $271,000 to help those suffering from cancer, according to a news release.
The Sherry's Run 5K Run/Walk is the largest fundraiser of the year for the Sherry's Run organization, which provides financial assistance, spiritual and emotional support for families in Wilson County and surrounding communities who are battling a cancer diagnosis and treatment.
This year's event was in honor of Todd and Diane Smith. Todd and Diane are longtime supporters of the Sherry's Run organization. Todd manages the Sonic restaurant on West Main Street in Lebanon and Diane manages the Sonic location in Carthage. Todd and Diane are an inspiration with their positive attitudes and faith in God as they have both faced battles with cancer.
The 2019 Sherry's Run 5K was in memory of Geoff Sadler. Geoff and Heather clung to their faith throughout Geoff's battle with cancer. Geoff lost his earthly
battle with esophageal cancer in November 2018.
There were 141 teams who participated. The following teams received awards:
Most participants on a team: Wilson Bank & Trust; Team Captain: Wendy Anderson
Most money raised (over entry fees): Whit's Warriors; Team Captain: Tammy Robertson
Most team spirit: Sadler Princess Protection Agency; Team Captain: Heather Sadler
Team T-shirt competition: Team Toni; Team Captain: Toni Johnson
More than 600 volunteers worked hard and spent countless hours to make the Sherry's Run 5K event successful, according to the news release. which added that without their tireless efforts, the event would not be possible.
Congratulations to the race winners:
Female Overall Winner: Trish Graves
Male Overall Winner: Anthony Reeves
Female Masters Winner: Linda Lamott
Male Masters Winner: Brett Seybold
For a complete listing of all winners by age category and runner times, please visit www.besttimescct.com/results/Sherry19.HTML
Be sure to save the date for the 17th Annual Sherry's Run 5K Run/Walk on Saturday, September 12, 2020.
Sherry's Run, Wilson County's largest grassroots cancer fundraising effort, is a non-profit, Christian organization that has helped hundreds of individuals and their families during some of the hardest times of their lives. With community support and involvement, Sherry's Run helps members of our community year round through support groups; assistance with utilities, housing, prescriptions, medical bills, gas and groceries; and colonoscopy assistance.
To learn more about the Sherry's Run organization, please call 615-925-2592. To refer someone for assistance, please call 615-925-9932 or visit www.sherrysrun.org. To make a donation to Sherry's Run, visit www.sherrysrun.org or mail donations to Sherry's Run, P.O. Box 8, Lebanon, TN 37088-0008.
