"Don't be afraid to be a pioneer."
That's the message Tennessee Supreme Court Justice Connie Clark gave the Wilson County Women of Impact on Thursday.
In making that declaration, Clark told the women, "Whatever that means in your field, be willing to be the first."
Clark cited a recent study by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, which found that no matter what city, state or country, life is more difficult for girls.
"In the U.S. women spend around 28 hours per week doing unpaid labor, such as cooking, cleaning and raising children," Clark said. "While on the other hand, men do about 17 hours per week. Sometimes this is by choice and in America we definitely see more men helping with dishes and offering to carpool the kids to school."
Clark also discussed how maternity leave, childcare, divorce and the rise in mobility across America tend to affect women disproportionately.
"If both parents work and the man has a great job offer in some other state, the woman will often be the one who gives
up her career so the family can move," Clark said. "It shouldn't have to be that way. If the woman has the better paying job, sometimes that job should take precedent."
Clark also imparted some of her wisdom.
"Talk with the people who raised you, get as much education as you can, try everything that interests you, be authentically yourself, don't over apologize, act as if equality is a reality, leave your ego at the door, don't be afraid to fail, and reach back for the people behind you," Clark said.
This idea, of helping those behind you, was a main theme of Clark's talk.
"Once you've opened the door for yourself, hold the door open and make sure the person behind you gets through the door too," Clark said. "Push, pull and drag them through the door if you have to. Pay it forward to the men and women that deserve it."
Clark gave a lot of credit to the men in her life, who she said have helped her get to where she is today.
"You're not going to hear me say anything negative about men," Clark said. "For most of us, we couldn't have gotten to where we are without the mentorship and the help of men, those in our families, those who are our friends and those who were in our profession before we got there."
Micah Barrett, a senior at Cumberland University who plans to attend law school next fall, appreciated the message.
"I thought it would be a good opportunity to meet successful women and help me refocus," Barrett said. "The biggest things I took away from what Justice Clark said was to always be open to learn more information and to step outside of your boundaries."
Clark was appointed to the Supreme Court in 2005 and was one of the first women to serve on the Tennessee Supreme Court. She was the second woman to serve as Chief Justice.
Wilson County Women of Impact was founded in February 2018 and is an invitation-only organization for women in the area who either hold executive positions in their companies or have made an impact on Wilson County in some other way.
The organization began with 18 members and has grown to 22 regular members. The group was founded by Christi Griffin, who is a professor at Cumberland University.
"For the first year we weren't really trying to grow," Griffin said. "We just wanted to meet and get to know each other well and decide what our mission as a group would be."
