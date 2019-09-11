The 16th annual Sherry's Run 5K Run/Walk is Sept. 14, and there is still time to register for the event that raises money to help people in Wilson County and surrounding communities who are facing a financial hardship due to a cancer diagnosis and treatment.
Registration is available online at www.sherrysrun.org, at the Sherry's Run office at 110 Babb Drive, and at the event site at 623 West Main St. on Thursday and Friday from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. and raced day from 6:30-8 a.m. Event T-shirts and timing chips for chip timed runners will be available for pickup at the event site the same days and times.
There are a variety of activities on the day of the event. Prior to the 5K starting at 8 a.m., team pictures will be taken. Sponsors will have tents set up at the event. Following the run, awards will be presented to top finishing runners and team awards will be given out. And the "in memory of" and "n honor of" recipients will be recognized. This year, the run is in memory of Geoff Sadler and in honor of Todd and Diane Smith.
At the silent auction tent there will be donations from numerous local businesses -- everything from gift cards, boutique items, a Big Green Egg-Mini Max Grill Package, home décor, jewelry and more, according to a news release. Again this year, the silent auction tent will open early to allow more time for bidders. It will be open on Friday from 1-7 p.m. and it will reopen at 7 a.m. on Sept. 14 with final bids closing at 9:15 am.
Sherry's Run, Wilson County's largest grassroots cancer fundraising effort, is a nonprofit, Christian organization that has helped hundreds of individuals and their families during some of the hardest times of their lives. With community support and involvement, Sherry's Run helps members of our community year round through support groups; assistance with utilities, housing, prescriptions, medical bills, gas and groceries; and colonoscopy assistance.
