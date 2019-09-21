The Centerstage Theatre Company's presentation of August Wilson's "The Piano Lesson" opened on Friday and will have a run for the two weekends ending on Sept. 29.
This is the second time that Centerstage has planned to perform this play.
In February 2018, the troupe was in the last part of their technical rehearsals when, five days before opening night, they lost their lead actor, Thomas Tapley. His loss was connected to the opioid crisis.
As artistic director and director for this play, Mitchell Vantrease had to make the decision on how to go on.
"Instead of having an opening night, there was a funeral to attend," said Marilyn Bryant, who works for Centerstage. "The decision was made to postpone the play and take the time to heal."
The new production is being dedicated to Tapley and supports the TTap Foundation, which was formed in Tapley's honor to fight addiction and support recovery.
Tapley, also known as "Tap,"started with Centerstage three years ago. He came to see the production of "A Raisin in the Sun" and became intrigued with the acting.
He asked Vantrease, the artistic director, "Do you think I could do that?" and from there he was off and running. He had never acted before but auditioned and was cast in the role of Lyons Maxon in August Wilson's "Fences." He then played Tom Robinson in "To Kill a Mockingbird."
Along with acting, and in the spirit of Centerstage, he supported the youth actors; mentoring them and helping to build their confidence. His enthusiasm carried over to other members of the Centerstage family as well.
Acting became an avenue to pull away from the addiction that he battled. He was preparing to play the lead part of Boy Willie in "The Piano Lesson" when he died.
The company is now ready to perform this play and will dedicate to the memory of "Tap." Centerstage will donate part of the proceeds from the ticket sales, a portion of the program advertising, and funds collected during the run of the show.
There will be shows at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday and 3:30 p.m. Sunday, as well as shows next weekend at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 27 and 28 and at 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 29.
General admission tickets are $15, while student and senior tickets are $13.
The show will play at the Market Street Community Center which is located at 321 E. Market Street.
Tickets can be purchased at Iddy and Oscar's in the Lebanon Square or at www.brownpapertickets.com.
