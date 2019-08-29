The city of Lebanon Transportation Committee has plans to put in a turn lane going east at the West Main Street and South Hartmann Drive intersection, to assist with traffic flow.
The Transportation Committee met on Tuesday morning with a three-page street improvement plan, led by Kristen Rice, the city of Lebanon's transportation and traffic engineer. The plan details both ongoing and future traffic projects. The committee members discussed which projects should be the highest priority and which can wait until a later date.
Several of the projects were additions or changes at railroad crossings in town, including fixing signals or adding right-turn lanes.
"There's a lot of flexibility with those railroad projects," Rice said. "I think they're great projects."
The commissioners all agreed that the West Main and South Hartmann intersection should be a top priority, but the area next to the road is a Hyundai dealership. In order to make the expansion, the city would have to buy right-of-way from the dealership.
"As I'm sure you can tell, this will be an expensive project," Mayor Bernie Ash said.
All of the ongoing projects, whether they are still in the
design stage or are already being executed, have secured funding. The projects the committee wants to take on in the future have not yet been funded.
"When I made this list, some of the things I ranked higher is because they're cheaper. They're kind of low hanging fruit," Rice said. "Replacing a signal is much cheaper than redoing an entire roadway."
There are 15 current projects, all in various stages of analysis, preliminary development, design, planning or construction.
There are also 14 projects being headed by the Tennessee Department of Transportation. An additional 20 projects are in the planning stages, and may or may not come to fruition.
"This is a working document," Rice said. "It will continually be updated as projects and priorities progress."
Ongoing projects • Leeville Pike at Crowell Lane -- turn lanes and signal
• Briskin Lane -- widening
• Genesco Boulevard -- new road from Cainsville Road to Sparta Parkway
• Carver Lane at West Main -- road widening and signal
• Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality ITS Phase 1 -- signal improvements
• Hickory Ridge Road at South Hartmann -- eastbound right turn lane
• I-40 and TN 109 -- signal improvements, markings, signage
• TN 109 and Central Parkway/Wildcat Way -- signal improvements, markings, signage
• Baddour Parkway at North Castle Heights -- intersection, signal, railroad improvements
• Baddour Parkway at Hartmann -- intersection, signal, railroad improvements
• Baddour Parkway at N Greenman St- intersection and railroad improvements
• Baddour Parkway at Hidden Acres- railroad improvements
• Baddour Parkway at Babb Drive- intersection, signal and railroad improvements
• Baddour Parkway railroad crossing- railroad improvements
• W Main St and S Hartmann- eastbound right turn lane
