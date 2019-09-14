Watertown Octoberfest and Art Walk coming up

Businesses and artists will come together to create a day to view visual arts and celebrate the season at the Watertown Octoberfest and Art Walk on Oct. 5.
The free event features several locations, from artist studios and galleries to local businesses, that will have at least one visual artist on site, according to a news release from the Tennessee Artist's Guild. Many of the locations have several artists whose work can be seen. Mediums range from paintings to fine crafts and the artists will be available for purchases or special commissions.
The time of the art walk will be 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and will be complimented with live music by the Best Wurst Band and German style games at the gazebo. There will also be vendors at the pavilion near the rail road tracks.
Refreshments will be available. The event will support the guild, which is a nonprofit dedicated to bringing opportunities to Watertown that feature visual artists, musicians, and theatrical performances.
Come to the Artizan Insurance and Gifts building at 214 Public Square to pick up a list of locations on the day of the event.
