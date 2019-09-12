Wilson County Schools' Wright named superintendent of the year

Donna Wright, director of Wilson County Schools, was named 2020 superintendent of the year by the Tennessee Organization of School Superintendents annual awards banquet Saturday in Gatlinburg.
Wright was selected from among eight regional superintendents of the year, according to a news release from the TOSS.
"I am honored and humbled by my colleagues' support in recognizing me as the state superintendent of the year," Wright said in an email statement. "As a whole, we are a close, collaborative group and the recognition by this extraordinary group of professionals makes this award so very special to me."
Wright has been an educator for nearly 40 years. She served as a teacher, principal, administrator and assistant superintendent before her appointment to superintendent of Wilson County Schools in 2014.
Under her leadership, the school system has seen tremendous growth and improvement. This year, Wilson County was named an Exemplary school district with 12 reward schools.
"Dr. Wright has been a trailblazer in the field of public education for decades," said Dale Lynch, executive director of TOSS. "She is recognized in our state and across the country for growing the Women in Leadership program."
The regional superintendents of the year are Jeanne Barker (Lenoir City), East; Manney Moore (Cocke County), First; Mark Florence (Benton County), Northwest; Jacob Sorrells (Marshall County), South Central; Russell Dyer (Cleveland City), Southeast; Joey Hassell (Haywood County), Southwest; and Jerry Boyd (Putnam County), Upper Cumberland Tennessee.
Wright will now submit her application for national superintendent of the year, sponsored by the American Association of School Administrators, and she will represent Tennessee at the 2020 AASA National Conference on Education in San Diego.
