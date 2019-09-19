Wilson County votes to increase adequate facilities tax Compromise puts raise at $2,000 to help pay for growth

The Wilson County Commission approved an increase in the adequate facilities tax for new homes by $2,000 during its meeting Monday.
The initial proposal was to raise the tax from the current $3,000 to $7,500 for new residences.
Many commissioners and others in attendance objected to the size of the increase.
Wilson County's finances are being strained by growth, and commissioners are seeking ways to bolster revenue.
There are several different areas where commissioners could and already are raising taxes to help generate this extra revenue. A raise in the adequate facilities tax will raise taxes for only those who are building new homes and businesses in Wilson County, while other kinds of taxes, like a property or sales tax, would affect everyone.
“There are other revenues coming in from other places,” said Dan Walker, District 10 commissioner. “But the people in my district are more in favor of increasing the adequate facilities tax rather than increasing the property taxes.”
Discussions about the tax became heated between commissioners, and during the public hearing portion of the meeting, many Wilson County residents spoke out against the tax increase.
Bobby Eastland, who owns Eastland Construction, based in Mt. Juliet, spoke about the effects this tax would have on his business.
“We have 24 full-time employees and many other full-time contractors and vendors who depend on our success,” Eastland said. “The proposed increase of the AFT will result in our company paying an excess of $500,000 additionally per year for services that all residents of Wilson County benefit from.”
Taylor Vandever, a eal estate appraiser, said he believes the growth occurring in Wilson County would slow down if the proposed tax increase was approved.
“Lebanon is an attractive community, the economics are improving and I think increasing this tax, by this amount, will do irreparable harm to this momentum,” Vandever said.
Kenny Reich, District 6 commissioner, proposed a middle-ground solution.
“I’m gonna make a motion that we amend this to add $2,000 to the $3,000 that is in place right now,” Reich said. “And then, on Jan. 1, 2021, we add another $2,000 to this to make it a total of $7,000. This will give people time, and that’s what most people said, they said they want time.”
Some commissioners were in support of immediately raising the tax by $4,500, while others only wanted to raise it by $2,000, as Reich proposed. Some commissioners felt the issue needed more time to be fully developed before a vote was held.
“I do prefer doing $2,000 now and $2,000 in a few years, instead of doing $4,500 right now,” said William Glover, District 19 commissioner. “It also gives us a chance to look at other revenue streams and areas where Wilson County is growing.”
The commission approved the increase along with a 30-day delay in implementation.
In other action, the commission:
• Rejected the rezoning of 150 acres on Maple Hill Road for a potential adult living subdivision.
• Approved an increase building permit fees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.