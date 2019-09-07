Barbara V. Coleman, age 67, passed away on Aug. 31, 2019 at Saint Thomas West Hospital.
Barbara is preceded in death by her mom, Myra Phillips and her baby sister, Bettyann Cherrick. Barb is the oldest of seven children.
She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Dan Coleman Sr., and her three children, Annette Meighen, Johnny Coleman, and Danny Coleman Jr., all of Nashville.
Barbara loved to bowl and play bingo. She loved to watch her football team the Broncos every week they were on TV.
Barb has 10 grandchildren: Joanna (Steven) Stewart of Jamestown, KY; Daniel (Laura) Elzey of Nashville; Kristina Noack of Nashville; Shwanna Meighen of Park Rapids, MN; Amanda Meighen of Park Rapids; Laura Meighen of Nashville; Veronica (Ronnie) Coleman of Nashville, Bryce Coleman of Nashville; Nathan Coleman of Nashville; Kyle Meighen of Park Rapids; and one step-granddaughter, Kassidy Meighen of Kalkaska, MN. She has 11 great-grandchildren.
Barbara is loved and missed by her surviving sisters, Mary and Kathy of Colorado, and brothers, Joe and Cliff of Colorado and Buddy and her dad Joe of Nashville. She has a bunch of nieces, nephews and cousins.
The service will be held at Generations of Grace, 1633 W. Main St. in Lebanon, with Pastor Kathy Tack officiating. The family will receive flowers at the church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.