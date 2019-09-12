Betty Jean Barrett, age 80 of Watertown, died Monday morning, Sept. 9, 2019 at Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital in Lebanon.
Born Dec. 20, 1938, she was the daughter of the late Clifton T. Wright and Julia Clemmons Wright.
Betty was a graduate of Watertown High School and a retired bank teller. She was a member of the Watertown Church of Christ.
She is survived by her husband, Charles Barrett; sons, Mike (Marilyn) Barrett of Tampa, FL and Roger (Glenda) Barrett of Watertown; five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019 at Hunter Funeral Home with Bro. Tim Robinson and Duane Williamson officiating. Interment followed at Hunter Memorial Park. Pallbeare were Larry Harris, Kenny Birdwell, Jamie Tate, Jimmy Hardiman, William Taylor, Michael Taylor. Honorary pallbearers were members of the Watertown Church of Christ, Dr. Hardie Sorrels, Dr. Paul McCullan, Dr. Robert Pickett, Dr. Robert Christenberry.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Watertown Church of Christ Disaster Relief Fund or a charity of your choice.
Hunter Funeral Home 615-237-9318.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.