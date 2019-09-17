Betty Marie Pryor, age 89 of Watertown, died Sunday afternoon, Sept. 15, 2019 at her residence.
Born Feb. 16, 1930 in Sparta, TN, she was the daughter of the late Dayton and Maggie Johnson Patton and she was preceded in death by her first husband, Troy Vanatta, brothers, Jerry, Harold and Dr. William Patton and a stepson, Stephen Eugene Pryor.
Betty was a homemaker and a member of Shop Springs Baptist Church.
She is survived by her husband, Eugene Pryor of Watertown; daughters, Wanda (John) Craig of Knoxville, Gay (Jerry Paul) Vanatta of Watertown and Amy (Guy) Buckner of Brush Creek; grandchildren, Tim (Nicole) Craig, Todd (Jennifer) Craig, Libby (Daniel Kelly) Vanatta, Jeremy (Sarah) Vanatta, Ethan (Guiliani) Vanatta, Amber, Hannah and Chloe Buckner; great grandchildren, Graham Porter, Laurel and Nicholas Craig, Rachel, William, Lydia and Kate Vanatta; sister, Ann (Dan) Scales of Murfreesboro; brother, Wayne (Sandra) Patton of Lebanon; nieces and nephews; step-children, David Pryor and Janice Smallwood both of Lebanon and several step-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019 at Hunter Funeral Home with Bro. Bo Irvin officiating. Interment will follow at the Vanatta Cemetery. Nephews will serve as pallbearers. Visitation is 10 a.m. until service time on Tuesday.
Hunter Funeral Home, 615-237-9318.
