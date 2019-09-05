Bonnie L. Mills Kahl, age 93, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019 at her residence surrounded by her loving family.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Roy Ellen Mills; husband, Calvin Wilson Kahl; daughter, Judy Becerra; and 16 siblings.
She is survived by her son, Bernie (Kay) Kahl; grandchildren, Joe Becerra, Tina Becerra, Sandy Becerra, Bonnie (Paul) Hawk, and Connie (Kris) Franklin; special granddaughter, Alexis Franklin; 18 great-grandchildren; numerous great-great-grandchildren; and niece, Sue Grant.
A special thank you to Dr. Robert Jantz and the staff of Avalon Hospice.
Mrs. Kahl was a member of New Day Christian Outreach Church, and a homemaker. Known to her family and friends as "Grandma," she loved fishing, collecting Shirley Temple dolls, and salt and pepper shakers.
Visitation will be held on Friday Sept. 6 from 4-7 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 7 from 10 a.m. until funeral service at 11 a.m. in the Partlow Funeral Chapel. Bro. Billy Jones will officiate the services. Interment will be at Wilson County Memorial Gardens. Active pallbearers will be Stephen Swann, Bobby Brown, Sammy Brown, Wesley Neely, Kris Franklin, Larry Williams.
Partlow Funeral Chapel, 615-444-7007, www.partlowchapel.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.