Clifford "Jack" Houston Payne, 81, of Cookeville passed away Monday, Sept. 2, 2019 in Crossville, TN. Mr. Payne was born Nov. 11, 1937 in Bonnie Blue, Virginia to the late Houston and Oma Burden Payne.
Mr. Payne enjoyed UT football, spending time with family and loved antique cars.
In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his sister Ann Brewer.
Survivors include children Jacqueline Adair (William) of Collierville, TN, Mark Payne (Mariann) of Lebanon, TN, and Karen Vanhooser (Stan) of Cookeville, TN, and Jason Payne (Kelli) of Chattanooga, TN; seven grandchildren, Ginger Naylor, April Max, Jackson Vanhooser, Brittany Payne, Ashley Payne, Spencer Payne, and Sydney Jo Payne, four great-grandchildren, Emerson Max, Stella Naylor, Knox Naylor, Kinsley Max; sister Jean Knowles; brothers Jerry Payne (Peggy), Sid Payne (Wilma), and Bruce Payne (Leigh Ann); and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Oak Lawn Funeral Home with James Dukes officiating. Burial will follow at Old Bon Air Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019 from 5-8 p.m. at Oak Lawn Funeral Home.
Pallbearers include Mark Payne, Jason Payne, Stan Vanhooser, David Naylor, Justin Max, and Brad Gryszko.
Online condolences may be made to the family at oaklawnmemorial.com.
