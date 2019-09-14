Jerry Davis, 71, died Sept. 11, 2019 at Alive Hospice Residence in Nashville.
A celebration of life service will be 4:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 at Bond Memorial Chapel. Visitation will be one hour prior to service.
Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2663, bondmemorial.com.
Robert Smith, 90, of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee, passed away on Thursday, September 12, 2019.
The funeral service will be held on Monday, September 16, 2019 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet. Interment will follow the service with military honors in Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, September 15 from 4 to 8 p.m. and on Monday, Sept 16th from 1 p.m. until service time.
Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 615-758-5459, 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.