Artley, Michael Charles Calvin, age 73, of Mt. Juliet, TN, died September 1, 2019.
Michael was the son of the late, Gordon and Dorothy Artley. He was also preceded in death by his son, Steven V. Artley.
He is survived by his wife, Nitaya Artley, and his daughter Dena (Robbie) Crowder.
A celebration of life service will be conducted 7 p.m. Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1004 Woodridge Place, Mt. Juliet, TN. Visitation will be at the church one hour prior to the service.
Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. 615-773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com
Draper, Thomas R., age 76 of Mt. Juliet, passed away Monday, September 9, 2019 at his residence.
Arrangements are incomplete. For complete obituary visit www.partlowchapel.com.
Partlow Funeral Chapel. 615-444-7007.
