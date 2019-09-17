Marvin Simmons, age 87 of Lebanon,Text ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/SolidText ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/Solid$ID/NothingText ColorText Color$ID/NothingText ColorText Color Tennessee, passed away on Thursday, September 12th, 2019. The Inurnment Service will be held on Wednesday, September 18th, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens (4758 New Manchester Hwy, Tullahoma, TN 37388).
Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.
Dorothy Lee Sauls Joyner, born Jan. 3, 1930, died Sept. 14, 2019 in Mt. Juliet, TN.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019 at Dilday-Carter Funeral Home, 650 High St., Huntingdon, TN. Interment will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery in Huntingdon.
Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home, Mt. Juliet, 615-758-5459.
Roger Wade Kellam, of Mt. Juliet, born Dec. 17, 1950, died Sept. 13, 2019.
A celebration of life service was held Sunday at Bond Memorial Chapel.
Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2663.
Dakota "Kody" Graham Racey, 19, passed away Sept. 5, 2019.
Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com
