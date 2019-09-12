Dakota "Kody" Graham Racey, 19, passed away Sept. 5, 2019.
He is survived by mother, Kimberly Thompson Clark; stepfather, Wesley Clark; father, Gregory Racey; grandmothers, Linda Racey and Martha Thompson; sisters, Stacey Allen Vaughn; brother-in-law, Anthony Vaughn; and nieces, Hailey Allen and Joslyn Vaughn.
Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.
