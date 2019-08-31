Elton "Pete" Wilkerson, age 74 of Lebanon, died Thursday afternoon, Aug. 29 at Vanderbilt-Wilson Hospital in Lebanon.
Born Jan. 20, 1945 in Selma, NC, he was the son of the late Perry and Chaney Butts Wilkerson. Pete was a graduate of MTSU and an Air Force veteran. He was in sales for over 30 years with Performance Food Group.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Billy Wilkerson.
He is survived by his wife, Janice Andrews Wilkerson; son, Curt Wilkerson; granddaughter, Savannah Mae Wilkerson and special friends, Nancy and Jerry Davis and Danny and Brenda Hensley.
The Wilkerson family has chosen cremation and services will be announced at a later time. Hunter Funeral Home (615)237-9318.
