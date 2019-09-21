Mrs. Evelyn Morgan Givens, age 89, of Lebanon, passed away September 18, 2019, at Lebanon Health and Rehab.
Born in Davidson County, January 12, 1930, she was the daughter of the late William and Eutha Borum Morgan.
She was a 1948 graduate of Lebanon High School and was a member of Rocky Valley Baptist Church. She retired from Hartmann Luggage where she worked as a supervisor for over 40 years.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Coy Lee Givens; sister-in-law, Meda Pearl Morgan.
She is survived by twin sons, Lynn Farmer, Glenn (Anita) Farmer; four grandchildren, Patrick Farmer, Lauren (Josh) Lee, Lindsay (Micah) Williams, Lacey (Mike) Acuff; four great-grandchildren, Cayden and Brody Williams, Nolan and Adam Acuff; and two brothers, Thomas Morgan, Richard Joseph (Charlene) Morgan.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 21, 2019, at 1 p.m. from the Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home with Bro. Jason Mull officiating. Interment will be at Wilson County Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Patrick Farmer, Micah Williams, Mike Acuff, Josh Lee, Mike Hearn, Tim Kemp.
Visitation is Friday from 4-7 p.m. and Saturday after 11 a.m.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. www.ligonbobo.com.
