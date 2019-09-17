Gary Lynn Tarpley Sr., age 70 of Watertown, died Sunday evening, Sept. 15. 2019 at his residence.
Born Dec. 26, 1948, he was the son of the late Charlie and Dorothy Tidwell Tarpley and he was preceded in death by an infant son, Michael Lynn Tarpley.
Gary was a graduate of Watertown High School and operated Gary Tarpley Trucking for several years. He was a Wilson County Commissioner for 18 years, serving the 9th District.
Gary is survived by his wife, Debbie King Tarpley of Statesville; children, Michelle Lynn Tarpley of Statesville, Gary Lynn Tarpley, Jr. of Carthage and Paul Lynn Tarpley of Auburn, AL; grandchildren, Trevor Lynn Tarpley, Dalton Lynn Tarpley, Houston and Harper Tarpley; great grandchildren, Wyatt Lynn Tarpley and Adalynn Tarpley; granddaughter-in-law, Hayley Tarpley; brothers, Randy (Elizabeth) Tarpley of Sykes and Tony (Terry) Tarpley of Statesville; nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at Hunter Funeral Home with Bro. David Haun officiating. Interment will follow at Jennings Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Lynn "Dooner" Tarpley, Trevor and Dalton Tarpley, Robert Wade "Peanut" Eakes, Dale "Snapper" King, Derrick and Chris Tarpley.
Visitation is 2-8 p.m. Tuesday and 10 a.m. till service time on Wednesday.
Hunter Funeral Home, 615-237-9318.
